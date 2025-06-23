x

Lunes 23 de Junio: Cálido con lluvia aislada, temperaturas en los 95s

Lunes 23 de Junio: Cálido con lluvia aislada, temperaturas en los 95s
4 hours 31 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, June 23 2025 Jun 23, 2025 June 23, 2025 9:49 AM June 23, 2025 in Noticias RGV - Clima

Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days