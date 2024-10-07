Lunes 7 de Octubre: Noche templada, temperaturas mínimas en los 60s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
Community celebrates life of fallen Cameron County deputy constable
-
Records: Government-contracted employee arrested after attempting to illegally transport 39 migrants in...
-
Driver dies after vehicle found overturned in Edinburg canal
-
Edinburg CISD: Middle school student brings toy gun onto school bus
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in October 2024
Sports Video
-
St. Joseph Academy ring ceremony for state champion boys soccer team
-
Weslaco Museum honors Lady Panthers softball team with special exhibit
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
-
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win