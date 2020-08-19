Lynn scheduled to start for Texas against San Diego

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (10-12, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (13-12, fourth in the AL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (3-0, 1.11 ERA, .74 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (2-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The Padres finished 36-45 in home games in 2019. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 4.60 last year while striking out 9.1 hitters per game.

The Rangers went 33-48 away from home in 2019. Texas pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.46.

The teams meet for the second time this season. San Diego leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Wil Myers: (back), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

