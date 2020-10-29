México en 4to. lugar mundialmente tras fallecimientos por el COVID -19
Este miércoles México reportó 495 nuevas muertes confirmadas debido a la pandemia del COVID -19
Llevando a un total de fallecidos a 90,308.
Funcionarios de saludo han indicado que el número real de fallecidos por el virus puede ser más alto por la falta de pruebas.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
