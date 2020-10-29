x

México en 4to. lugar mundialmente tras fallecimientos por el COVID -19

3 hours 30 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, October 29 2020 Oct 29, 2020 October 29, 2020 3:37 PM October 29, 2020 in Hechos Valle

Este miércoles México reportó 495 nuevas muertes confirmadas debido a la pandemia del COVID -19 

Llevando a un total de fallecidos a 90,308. 

Funcionarios de saludo han indicado que el número real de fallecidos por el virus puede ser más alto por la falta de pruebas. 

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days