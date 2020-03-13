Mac Strunk Signs NLI
PORT ISABEL - Mac Strunk signing his NLI Thursday afternoon.
The Tarpon turning into a Bulldog to continue his track and field career.
Strunk majoring in criminal justice.
More News
News Video
-
STC officials brief students over coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Valley school districts announce suspended travel outside Region One
-
Police searching for suspect vehicle in connection to San Juan shooting
-
Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms
-
School district renovating Starr County landmark for 175th anniversary