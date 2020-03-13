x

Mac Strunk Signs NLI

2 hours 36 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 March 12, 2020 10:33 PM March 12, 2020 in Sports

PORT ISABEL - Mac Strunk signing his NLI Thursday afternoon.

The Tarpon turning into a Bulldog to continue his track and field career.

Strunk majoring in criminal justice.

