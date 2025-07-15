Made in the 956: Brownsville comedian touring across the country

An up-and-coming comedian from the Rio Grande Valley is making a name for himself on the national comedy circuit.

Martin Urbano is getting some big laughs at comedy clubs across the country and even on television. His love for making people laugh started during his theater days at Hanna High School in Brownsville.

"I just really liked writing material, and performing it, and I discovered stand up, and I would go to FYE at Sunrise Mall and I would buy comedy albums and listen to them over and over again," Urbano said.

After Urbano graduated in 2012, he wanted to get a higher education, but it didn't go as planned.

"I'm a college drop out, kids I don't recommend, but I did it," Urbano said. "I ended up in Austin. I was doing comedy there for a while, I liked it there, got to be close to home, got to visit still, but then it was time to move on, go to New York City."

He took a risk and made his way to the Big Apple.

"I got to perform at a lot of Indie shows in Brooklyn," Urbano said. "My comedy is not for everyone, I was performing in weird bars, coffee shops in Brooklyn."

That's when his career started taking off.

"A booker from Jimmy Kimmel saw me, and put me on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and that was sort of a big break in starting to perform at colleges and clubs around the country," Urbano said.

During his time there, he was also able to work for the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He even had opportunities like acting on the Hulu show "This Fool."

"That was an awesome show I was lucky to be a part of, and after that I was broke and working at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Time Square," Urbano said.

He started focusing on his own stand-up and performed internationally. His "Apology Comeback Special" is streaming on YouTube and came out earlier this year.

Urbano was back home recently and performed at the historic Cine El Rey in McAllen. He says the Valley is responsible for his success.

"It was so nice and fun to return to my roots, that where I started doing stand up," Urbano said.

He now lives in Los Angeles. His tour will wrap up next month at the Cap City Comedy Club in Austin.

"When I tell people where I'm from, it's so fun to explain, picture Texas, picture the very bottom tip, that's where I'm from," Urbano said.

Martin Urbano is Made in the 956.