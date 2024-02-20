Made In The 956: Exchanging information with Shape Cards

It's happened to a lot of us. You're at an event, and you realize you either forgot your business cards or you ran out.

One University of Texas Rio Grande Valley student is looking to change that through a class project that's now a growing business.

Shape Cards is this week's Made In The 956.

We're living in the digital age of information.

UTRGV student and entrepreneur Sebastian Melendez is making it easier for all of us to exchange our information.

Say hello to Shape Cards.

"Shape Cards is a digital business card that everyone can carry in their wallets. So instead of having a bunch of paper business cards, you bring only one that's made of plastic, and you re-use it as many times as possible," Melendez said.

Using it is simple. One card and just one tap to someone's iPhone or Android.

"You can share your contact information unlimited times. It's digital. You just tap, and it works, and then you do it with the next person, and tap and again share your contact information," Melendez said.

Melendez says you can put just about anything on there.

"You're not limited by the size of the card because it's digital," Melendez said. "You can include your phone number, your email, websites, but not only one phone number, several phone numbers, several emails, websites, your company name, your title, you can include social media accounts, you can include forms, documents, you can include all kinds of information in the form of a link," Melendez said.

Any changes you make to your information are also instant.

"It's like a Facebook account that you can go in the night and change your profile picture. The changes are instant," Melendez said.

It's an idea that came to Melendez as part of a class project.

"When I was doing this business plan, I had many things around me and I had this idea of coming up with a business and I said if I'm going to be spending hours of my week to finish this assignment for my class, at least what i'm doing should be able to become real at some point," Melendez said.

Melendez did just that, making it real by going around and pitching his idea at different conferences and events. He plans now to grow the company and get other students involved.

"If I can do it when my first language was in Spanish and transition into English. When I was raised in Matamoros and then have to come to Brownsville with a completely different system. If I can do it, I know everyone else can do it," Melendez said.

Shape Cards, made in the 956.