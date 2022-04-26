Made in the 956: First-generation UTRGV medical student speaks on journey
Going to college can be tough for any student.
It can be even harder for a first-generation college student.
Click here for more Made in the 956 stories.
On this week's Made in the 956, Channel 5 Morning Anchor Trey Serna introduces you to Adriana Saavedra-Simmons.
She's fixing to graduate from UTRGV's School of Medicine and she just found out where she'll be going for her residency program.
But when she's done with all that, Saavedra-Simmons plans to come back home and give back to a community that's given so much to her.
Adriana Saavedra-Simmons: Made in the 956.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
'We're all super excited': UT baseball returns to Rio Grande Valley for...
-
Man sentenced to two life sentences in deadly 2016 H-E-B shooting in...
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead near Donna
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: April 26, 2022
-
Los ucranianos que llegan a los puentes fronterizos están en espera de...