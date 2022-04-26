Made in the 956: First-generation UTRGV medical student speaks on journey

Going to college can be tough for any student.

It can be even harder for a first-generation college student.

On this week's Made in the 956, Channel 5 Morning Anchor Trey Serna introduces you to Adriana Saavedra-Simmons.

She's fixing to graduate from UTRGV's School of Medicine and she just found out where she'll be going for her residency program.

But when she's done with all that, Saavedra-Simmons plans to come back home and give back to a community that's given so much to her.

Adriana Saavedra-Simmons

