Made in the 956: Jaime Garcia and South Texas School of Music

Jaime Garcia grew up with the sounds of music.

He is a DJ, music producer, business owner and so much more.

Despite the global pandemic, he was able to make another dream of his come true.

"I'm from a family of musicians, so I was kind of blessed to be around a lot of instruments and musicians growing up," Garcia said. "The first instrument I started to play was piano. I also started playing guitar and drums as well, kind of around the same time."

As years went by, Garcia came to a realization.

"The older I got, the more I knew this is something I wanted to do for the rest of my life," Garcia said. "I played some pretty big events...as far as producing music and stuff like that, which goes hand-in-hand with DJing, that's had me in radio stations all over the world. I've been played all over the country and all over the world, so that's really cool for me."

Now he's teaching the new generation of music lovers.

"I teach at La Joya [Independent School District], I'm the music teacher at Peña Elementary; so I have about 580 kids a week," Garcia said. "I've been there about 16 years now."

His teaching and dreams didn't stop there. In 2020, Garcia opened the South Texas School of Music in Peñitas.

"I saw this space open up, and this is something I always wanted to do, being from this area. I wanted to give this area, and the kids here, an opportunity to be close by, to have something close by they can go to," Garcia said. "You know, a lot of people were like 'Man the pandemic is starting, so I don't know if you should do this right now.' But I was like 'You know, I gotta do it sometime.' If not now, then when? So I did it three years later, here we are."

The future for Garcia is sounding better than ever.

"I think eventually I hope to have more locations. I want to have more South Texas School of Music's all over the Valley," Garcia said. "As far as producing and stuff, and DJing, I hope that maybe one day I'll be playing in cities all over the world. I don't see my life without music."

Garcia does have a new album called Laguna Boardwalk. He released it under his record label Access 7 Records and is available on all streaming platforms.

Jaime Garcia, The South Texas School of Music and the sounds of Jaime, Made In The 956.