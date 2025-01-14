Made in the 956: Mission native starts creative social club for Valley artists

Creating strides in the Rio Grande Valley, that's the goal for Mission native Raelynn López.

She's a creative director and visual artist in the fashion world and is hoping to inspire others to reach for the stars.

At only 23 years old, Raelyn has thrown her hat into the fashion world.

"I want to do something in fashion, very random, I've always been a really artistic kid. I've always seen every art form as valid as the next, I said let me dip my toes in fashion," Raelyn said.

Raelyn started out modeling and then started dipping her toes in creative directing for fashion shoots.

"I went up to Houston and I got involved with another art base that's there, I started doing modeling there, and I got a lot of connections," Raelyn said.

Raelyn always makes sure she includes the Valley in every single project that she works on.

"Ever since then, I've just been trying to showcase the Valley. In some many ways in mixing Texas, Mexican Americana type artwork," Raelyn said.

She wants all Valley kids to know that it's possible to have someone that looks like them walking the best runways and gracing the cover of iconic magazines in the fashion industry.

"I didn't see people that looked like me or my friends growing up, you know immigrants, those who grew up here with Spanglish," Raelyn said.

Having her work represented is so important. Raelyn has worked in New York and collaborated with several people on different brands.

One of them is Paloma Maria on the West Coast.

"She passed me some of her clothes, we created some artwork, some very beautiful Tejano artwork," Raelyn said.

Now Raelynn has created the creative social club. A place where she can share her experiences and help local artists flourish in their own careers.

"It's made for all of the artists who can't find each other," Raelyn said. "Genuine people who want to find genuine work relationships, not only that but friendships."

Creating a one of a kind family within her group and helping them succeed.

Raelyn Lopez is made in the 956.