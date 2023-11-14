Made in the 956: Pharr non-profit offers adult education classes

This week’s Made In The 956 highlights an organization that was not only Made in the 956, but has been serving the area for nearly 20 years.

Headquartered in Pharr, the Rio Grande Valley Literacy Center is a non-profit that offers adult education classes to people who need help achieving their educational and career goals.

The center has been doing it since 2006.

According to the center, 50% of Hidalgo County residents cannot read in English. The poverty rate in the county is the third highest in Texas, and the drop-out rate is very high compared to the state average of 6.6 percent.

RGV Literacy Center Director Diana Garza-Farias says the center is vital for the community.

"We really need the services because there's a need for it," Garza-Farias said. "We need to help our people become economically stable, get a job, serve the community."

The center held their annual gala where they were able to raise more than $50,000. The center is always looking for volunteers and donations.

To learn more, visit their website.