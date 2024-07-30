Made in the 956: Pharr Out Records, where past meets present

There's a shop in Pharr where the past meets the present in perfect harmony.

In a world dominated by digital music, there's a place in Pharr where vinyl reigns supreme.

"Something that we like to specialize in is Tejano music. I would say it competes with 80s rock and pop as being our bestsellers," Pharr Out Records owner Isaac Herrera said.

Pharr Out Records opened its doors in 2023. It began as a venture between four friends who share a passion for music.

"Me, my husband Isaac, Zach and Rebecca, we all love music, different genres completely, but it kind of started off as collecting and one day there was this super cool collection available on Craigslist, and we were all like yeah why don't we buy that and see what we can do with," owner Jade Herrera said.

Before opening shop, the four friends spent several years taking their collection on the road, selling records at pop-up events across the Rio Grande Valley and Texas.

"In those years, in doing our pop-ups, we were essentially testing the waters. Is there an audience for records?" owner Zachary Myers said.

"We saw there was a lot of interest. People would frequently ask us, 'hey, where is your store? Where can I find you?'" owner Rebecca Myers said.

The independently owned record store specializes in both new and used vinyl records. Their dedication to curating a distinctive collection is easy to see in every corner of the store.

"It's kind of like a treasure hunt. We get our records from a lot of different places, sometimes it's used collections from personal collections that people are looking to sell, sometimes it's going to a thrift store, and we also have distributors who we get our new stuff from," Rebecca said.

Something that sets them apart is their extensive collection of music in Spanish.

"We love catering to local musicians and people who have a love for Tejano music, regional music in general, norteno, conjunto, and cumbias," Isaac said.

But their mission goes far beyond selling records. It's also about preserving the musical heritage of the Rio Grande Valley.

"A lot of people have relatives who made music in their garages. You have your uncles, your grandparents that may be on a smaller label had created an album, so we'll have those in the shop and someone will come in and say 'hey that's my family member I need this record'," Jade said.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual listener, there's something here waiting to be discovered.

"We're so grateful to all of our friends that we know and support us, to all of our customers, our patrons. We encourage record collecting for the fun, for the music, for the community," Zachary said.

Pharr Out Records, made in the 956.