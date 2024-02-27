Made in the 956: The Reading Turtle

It started off as a dream to inspire others to pick up a book and read.

Now, one Harlingen couple is turning that dream into a reality.

The Reading Turtle is this week's Made in the 956.

"I think it's important to disconnect and focus on other things and books help you do that and basically put your mind to work, and you're seeing the picture instead of the picture being given to you," owner Isabel Torres said.

Isabel's love for reading is just one reason she and her husband, Gabriel, decided to open this quaint little book store in Harlingen.

"She saw a need for newer books. There's probably older books in other places, but she saw that newer books, trending books, and used books, a little of everything," Gabriel said.

The Reading Turtle officially opened last fall. Gabriel and Isabel say the community's been really supportive.

"Everyone that comes in really likes the idea of having a bookstore, locally, and they remember when there used to be a bookstore at the mall, and they're so excited that we have or that they have something to be able to gather and find books that they're actually looking for," Isabel said.

They're even getting customers, beyond the 956, and ironically they're using their devices and getting the word out on social media.

"We have customers coming from San Antonio and Kingsville that have come in and found us on social media, and they're like, 'oh my gosh, we couldn't wait to come visit'," Isabel said.

And they don't have just books, the shop also sells all sorts of collectibles.

"I love collecting. So I wanted to have a little bit of old retro games, Hot Wheels, stuff like that that people can find new and old back from when they were younger that can come back and find," Gabriel said.

This little bookstore won't be staying little for long. The couple says plans to expand are already underway.

"We also want to expand and merge it into a coffee shop. So hopefully by this time next year we also have the coffee shop," Isabel said.

They hope to continue growing for many years to come.

"We hope to have multiple locations, not just in Harlingen but also in the RGV, maybe even San Antonio," Isabel said. "We're very grateful that so many people have come and...are stopping by."

"Yeah, we're just grateful for everyone's supported. This little business that was just a thought, an idea you know, and we never expected this in a million years all this attention that we're getting from all of this and the community as well and people all around the Valley, so it's really cool," Gabriel said.

The Reading Turtle, made in the 956.