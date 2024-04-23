Made in the 956 Update: Brownsville dance team returns from championship in Utah

The dance team from the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brownsville is back from the United States Amateur Dance Championship in Utah.

It's a competition they went to for the first time last year as national champs.

"In the Latin Division, they were able to get into Division 1, which is the hardest division. They placed 7th in that division and then for the ballroom division, they got into Division 2, and placed 4th in their division. So overall, definitely some potential positive," Fred Astaire Dance Studio Director David Martinez said.

Isis Perez, 16, is one of the students. She also competed last year, and she says this year she went into this competition much better prepared.

"I think this year... I was already self-aware of what was going to happen, and I feel like I had more confidence this year, instead of last year since it was my first year going," Perez said. "It's fun. Have fun with it, have confidence. It boosts up your confidence."

The team is now getting ready for next year, and they're going to start looking for new dancers very soon.

"So we'll start auditions next month. We'll start choreography the month afterward with our coach Paul, who's coming down from Utah, and our goal is to hopefully start with two new formations for the following year," Martinez said. "They are public auditions. They're open to all students from middle school to high school, around ages 10 to 11 to ages 17 and 18."

Martinez said they'll be posting the information about those auditions online and on their social media pages very soon.