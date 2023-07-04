x

Made in the 956 Update: JuiceUs expanding to Weslaco

By: Trey Serna

Last year, Made in the 956 introduced viewers to business owner Alexandra Anzaldua.

Anzaldua — a certified nutritionist and health coach — is the owner of the restaurant JuiceUs which aims to provide healthier meal options to the Rio Grande Valley.

JuiceUs has locations in Brownsville and Edinburg, and they broke ground on a second location in Weslaco last month.

The Weslaco location will be at 602 E. Interstate Hwy. 2 and should be open later this year, Anzaldua said.

