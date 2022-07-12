Made in the 956: Valley woman looks to expand healthy food options in RGV

Alexandra Anzaldua is a certified nutritionist and health coach.

She's also the founder and owner of JuiceUs. Located in Brownsville and Edinburg, JuiceUs offers customers 100 percent natural juices, smoothies and healthy eats.

It's a concept that Alexandra came up with after growing frustrated with the lack of healthy options around the Valley.

"It's sad. I think oftentimes we're put in that situation of having high diabetes and obesity because we don't have the resources and options,” Anzaldua said. "We not only incorporate our healthy products but we do it in a way that makes it easy for you to incorporate them into your everyday life."

JuiceUs has been in business for five years. Between balancing motherhood and figuring out how to launch businesses, it wasn't always easy for Anzaldua — and then the pandemic happened.

“It was really difficult,” Anzaldua said. “A lot of things came our way and we had to start thinking outside the box. Ultimately, we decided we needed a way to better keep in touch with our customers and we didn't figure it out until we posted on Facebook, Instagram. And through this way, we were able to keep our clients informed about our products."

The community stayed informed — and hooked. Now, the future is looking brighter for JuiceUs with plans to open a Weslaco location by December.

"COVID definitely delayed us a bit in our growing process, but it made us stronger, and made us come up with better processes and to have a better presence with our clients,” Anzaldua said. “Right now, we are really motivated to continue and we expect to go wherever the people want a Juice Us in their community."

Alexandra Anzaldua and JuiceUs: Made in the 956.