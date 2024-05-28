Made in the 956 Update: My Body Pilates to open new location in McAllen

One Rio Grande Valley business is about to expand.

Tanya Swayze Miller is the founder of My Body Pilates in Brownsville and Harlingen. Her studios focus on staying true to the teachings of the founder of the exercise, Joseph Pilates.

Tanya explained one of her biggest motivations for teaching Pilates.

"I want to see it grow. I want to see authentic Pilates in the Valley just spread. Pilates is more than just exercise, it's such a lifestyle. It's such a mind and body integration that I feel every person deserves to experience," Tanya said.

That's exactly what she's doing. Tanya is opening up a new studio in McAllen. She's hoping to open by this fall.

She's also teaming up with another businesswoman.

Alexandra Anzaldua is the owner of JuiceUs, a healthy eatery with locations in Brownsville, Weslaco and Edinburg.

Alexandra and Tanya are teaming up to offer Core-align classes at the JuiceUs in Brownsville once a month.

To learn more, visit My Body Pilates Studio website or the JuiceUs website.