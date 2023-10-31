Made in the 956 Update: 'Raspas Con Mi Grandpa' author wins International Latino Book Award
Author of the book Raspas Con Mi Grandpa, Eliza Garza, has won the International Latino Book Award.
RELATED STORY: Made In The 956: McAllen declares 'Raspas Con Mi Grandpa' Day by Eliza Garza
Garza won in the category for the Best Educational Children's Picture Book.
The International Latino Book Award, or the ILBA, is the largest award in the U.S. that celebrates achievements in Latino literature.
RELATED STORY: Made in the 956: Valley author turns childhood memories into book
