Made in the 956 Update: Rio Valley Meats wins first in cook-off
Rio Valley Meats did it again by coming in first place out of 300 teams in the Brisket Category at the San Antonio Rodeo Cook-Off.
RELATED STORY: Made in the 956: Rio Valley Meats
The local butcher shop, run by Fred and Yadi Robles, was first featured back in October when they came in first place at the American Royal in Kansas City, the largest cook-off in the world.
Fred and Yadi will be competing at the Houston Rodeo Cook-Off in February.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen International Car Fest fun for the whole family
-
Defense, prosecution rest in punishment phase of Victor Godinez trial
-
Valley tax experts give tips on properly filing income taxes
-
Made in the 956 Update: Rio Valley Meats wins first in cook-off
-
Made in the 956: Texas Heat Dance Team hoping to repeat history