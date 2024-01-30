Made in the 956 Update: Rio Valley Meats wins first in cook-off

Rio Valley Meats did it again by coming in first place out of 300 teams in the Brisket Category at the San Antonio Rodeo Cook-Off.

The local butcher shop, run by Fred and Yadi Robles, was first featured back in October when they came in first place at the American Royal in Kansas City, the largest cook-off in the world.

Fred and Yadi will be competing at the Houston Rodeo Cook-Off in February.