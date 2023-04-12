Made in the 956: Valley woman making strides in the home health industry

A home health business in Brownsville began when one woman started it in her home years ago.

Now, Medical Choice Home Health LLC is celebrating the opening of their new office.

"Before becoming a nurse, I was actually a provider myself. So looking around, I said, 'I like this, we should do this one day.'" Medical Choice Home Health Owner Yesenia Camarillo said.

Camarillo started the business from home with her husband.

"At the time, it was a little difficult trying to come up with a budget, so we started from home. We started the process around 2013 probably and got licensed by 2015," Camarillo said. "We started off with provider services, which is one of the lines of businesses we have now...personal assistance services, which is the nonmedical, the cleaning, the bathing, medication reminders, all of those tasks. And so, we've grown now, moved into home health a couple of years later and that's what pushed us this way."

And that way was to a new office space in Brownsville that held its grand opening in March.

Camarillo said home health is a very competitive business, especially in the Valley.

"We do go above and beyond with our customer service and our patient care, that's one of the main things that sets us apart," Camarillo said. "So we are always very responsive to what the patients or the clients need. We always stay on top of what's new, and that's one of the big things that helps us. We already know the policies, we do training, we keep up with our CE's. We're always keeping up with what's changing."

A change they hope they continue to see is growth.

"My vision is to have Medical Choice, right now we do have it from Corpus [Christi] down, but my vision is to have it everywhere, "Camarillo aid. "We want to be able to provide this same service everywhere and by everywhere, I mean other regions."

Medical Choice Home Health, Made in the 956.