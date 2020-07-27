Magic Valley Electric Cooperative discusses power restoration across the Valley

Linemen continue to restore power across the Rio Grande Valley after Hurricane Hanna left thousands of homes without power.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative spokesman Luis Reyes explains crews have been working all night while keeping safety a priority.

Reyes explains crews from Dallas arrived Sunday night to help restore power across the Valley.

As of Monday morning, 60,000 outages across the Valley have been restored – over 24,000 remain.

