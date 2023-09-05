x

Make-A-Wish Foundation RGV sets goal of granting more than 80 wishes next year

7 hours 8 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, September 05 2023 Sep 5, 2023 September 05, 2023 3:57 PM September 05, 2023 in News - Local
By: Dina Herrera

President of Make A Wish Foundation RGV Becky Ramirez gives insight on the non-profit and their upcoming event Wine for Wishes, scheduled for September 27 in Brownsville.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days