Make-A-Wish Foundation RGV sets goal of granting more than 80 wishes next year
President of Make A Wish Foundation RGV Becky Ramirez gives insight on the non-profit and their upcoming event Wine for Wishes, scheduled for September 27 in Brownsville.
Watch the video above for the full story.
