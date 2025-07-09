Make-A-Wish RGV making dreams come true with Summer of Wishes

Make-A-Wish RGV is seeking help in creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The local organization is having their Summer of Wishes on July 16 in Brownsville.

The one-day campaign aims to raise $20,000 to bring wishes to children in the Rio Grande Valley.

You can either donate online or in person at Main Event in Brownsville on Wednesday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information, and to donate online.