Male in his 20's among 22 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Hidalgo County, 202 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 22 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 202 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,510 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 30,577.

Among those who died is a male in his 20's from Mission.

“The death and infection numbers continue to rise,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We should all be concerned and we should all pray for the families and friends of those who have died.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 177 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 69 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,879 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,188 known active cases in Hidalgo County.