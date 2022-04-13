Man, 28, charged in connection with deadly bar shooting in rural Edinburg

A man was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a bar in rural Edinburg that killed one person and left one injured Monday morning, .

A judge set a $1.5 million bond for Alexandro Cruz, 28, for his involvement in the homicide.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at Los Amigos Bar located south of Ramseyer Road on Brushline road at about 12:55 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. The male, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Deputies also found the body of Noe Hernandez with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies say he died due to his injuries.

No other people are sought in the shooting, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.