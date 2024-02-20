Man accused of holding ex-girlfriend captive and assaulting her in Brownsville

Ismael Carranza Jr., Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

A man was arrested after police say he held his ex-girlfriend against her will and spent the night assaulting her, according to a news release.

Ismael Carranza Jr., 31, was arrested on Feb. 16, nearly a week after the alleged assault, according to a Tuesday news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Police responded to the 100 block of Leece Street on Saturday, Feb. 10, where a woman who “displayed visible bruising and swelling to her face and body” reported the assault.

According to the release, Carranza — who was identified as the woman’s ex-boyfriend —showed up unannounced at the woman’s residence the night before and said he was picking up his belongs.

Carranza then destroyed the woman’s phone and dragged her by the hair into her bedroom and punched her face repeatedly, the news release states.

At one point, Carranza picked up an extension cord and whipped the victim with it, the release added.

“Carranza did not allow the victim to leave her bedroom and continued to assault her throughout the night,” the release stated.

The victim was able to escape to a relative’s house, where she called police, who did not locate Carranza that day.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Brownsville police officers located Carranza at the 3700 block of McAllen Road in Brownsville on Friday, Feb. 16 and arrested him.

Carranza was charged with assault by strangulation, continuous violence against the family, unlawful restraint, criminal mischief, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony and unauthorized use of vehicle.

Bond for Carranza was set at $850,000.

Those experiencing abuse are urged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.