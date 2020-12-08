Man arrested after shooting at 2 police officers

A man was taking into custody after forcing his way into a home and shooting at two police officers in Mercedes Tuesday, according to Police Lt. Frank Sanchez.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning on the 600 block South Washington Ave in Mercedes.

Sanchez said the Mercedes Police Department responded to a call at approximately 3 a.m. when they found a woman barricaded inside her home by a man with a gun. Her three children were also inside the home.

"Gun shots started coming from inside the residence in the direction towards the officers, officers quickly took cover and requested for immediate support," Sanchez said.

With the help of the Weslaco Police Department and The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office, Sanchez said. There were able to arrest 28-year-old David Lopez without an injuries to officers or the suspect.

"It's learned to be that this is possibly the ex boyfriend to the victim the victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," Sanchez said.

The three children are safe with family.

Correction: The original article incorrectly stated that the officers were shot. They were not shot. The suspect shot towards the officers.

This story has been updated.

