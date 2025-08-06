Man arrested following police chase in Brownsville

A man has been arrested in Brownsville following a police chase on Wednesday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said authorities attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 20-year-old Pedro Lara III, in the area of State Highway 4 and Military Highway.

Lara fled in the vehicle and later on foot but was eventually arrested in the area of Austin Road and Kelsey Drive, according to Hernandez.

Lara is facing charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.