Man arrested on illegal dumping charges was hired to throw trash away

A Mission resident who was caught illegally dumping was hired to get rid of someone else’s trash, according to authorities.

Juan Manuel Garcia was arrested last week by the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constables' Office on charges of criminal trespassing and illegal dumping, according to a news release.

Precinct 3 investigators say Garcia was seen leaving the trash on the side of the road instead of taking it to a dump site.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mission man arrested on illegal dumping charges

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 constable Larry Gallardo said if his investigators had just found the trash and not spotted Garcia committing the act, the owner could have gotten into trouble.

“The best thing to do is just dump it yourself,” Gallardo said. “If you wanna rid some of your stuff, there's collection sites all over the commissioner has throughout our precinct."

Garcia's arrest comes amid the office of Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villarreal's "Don't Mess with Precinct 3 Rewards Program."

Under the program, illegal dumping is not tolerated, and the public is urged to report any illegal dumping to the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constables' Office during regular business hours at 956-581-6800 for a possible reward.

Fines for illegal dumping can run up to $10,000 and result in two years in jail.