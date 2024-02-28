Man arrested on murder charge following fatal shooting near Harlingen park
A male suspect was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday following a shooting that killed a 19-year-old teen, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Arroyo Hike and Bike Trail near McKelvey Park on the Business 77 bridge at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim – now identified as Jonathan Albert Trancoso — was pronounced dead at the scene, Moore said.
The suspect is in city jail awaiting his arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing.
