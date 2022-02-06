Man Charged after Alleged Holdup at Knifepoint in Brownsville
UPDATE (8/9): A man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint at a Brownsville Walmart is in custody.
Police say Macario Rincon allegedly stopped a woman as she was getting in her car.
Rincon appeared before a judge Thursday morning.
His bond was set at $153,000.
BROWNSVILLE – Police are urging shoppers to use caution after a woman was held at knifepoint in a parking lot.
It happened at a Walmart located on Alton Gloor Boulevard on Tuesday at about 1:00 a.m.
Detective J.J. Trevino says the man stopped the woman to ask for a ride. When she said no, he persisted and pulled out a knife.
KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke with a witness whose presence helped scare the man off.
Police are now warning those who go shopping at night to park in a well-lit area near the entrance, to stay aware of their surroundings and bring a friend if possible.
Watch the video above for the full story.
