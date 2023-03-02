Man charged in connection with road rage incident turned stabbing in Progreso

A 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident in Progreso that ended with a 16-year-old being stabbed, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Juan Jesus Reyes admitted to stabbing the teen at the 700 block of Baker Road in Progreso on Sunday.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said both men were brake checking each other before the attack occurred.

Reyes was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set at $20,000.