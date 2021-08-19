Man charged in Harlingen park stabbing

Miguel Antonio Lopez. Photo Credit Harlingen Police Department.

A 50-year-old Harlingen resident was arrested and charged in connection to two stabbings that occurred Wednesday at a park.

A news release from the Harlingen Police Department identified Miguel Antonio Lopez as the suspect in the stabbing incident that hospitalized two people.

Harlingen police officers responded to Gutierrez Park at 500 w. Harrison Ave. Wednesday at around 12:24 p.m. where they found two adult men who sustained what appeared to be stab wounds, the release said.

Lopez went before a judge Thursday who charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of harassment of a public servant. His bond was set at $90,000.