Man charged with murder in connection with Harlingen homicide investigation

Photo Credit: Harlingen PD

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide investigation in Harlingen.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Juan Jose Martinez after the Harlingen Police Department Criminal Investigation division conducted an extensive investigation.

On Monday, at about 3:15 p.m., Harlingen police located a vehicle on the 1900 block of Lozano Street.

Police found Eric Jason Lopez, 34, dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Police say he appeared to have been shot in the face with a large caliber weapon, according to a news released from the Harlingen Police Department.

According to police, the vehicle found in Harlingen matched a vehicle involved in an incident that happened just outside of Harlingen city limits on Saturday.

On Saturday, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision.

Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Antonio Torres, 48, dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, the caller stated that moments after hearing the shots fired, their neighbor, identified as Torres, knocked on their door.

The caller said they were afraid to open the door, but could see Torres laying down on the porch bleeding, according to the news release.

Torres died due to his injuries by the time deputies and paramedics arrived.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, according to the department.

Martinez's bond was set a $2.1 million.