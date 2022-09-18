Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wounds near Harlingen

Authorities have identified a man who was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds near Harlingen Saturday night.

Jose Antonio Torres, 48, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:29 p.m., the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding shots fired.

According to the news release, the caller stated that moments after hearing the shots fired, their neighbor, identified as Torres, knocked on their door.

The caller said they were afraid to open the door, but could see Torres laying down on the porch bleeding, according to the news release.

Torres died due to his injuries by the time deputies and paramedics arrived.

Torres’ next of kin have been notified.

The CCSO Criminal Investigation Division is actively processing the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with any information regarding the case, please contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.