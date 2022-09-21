Deadly shooting, body found in Harlingen appear to be connected, sheriff says

A body found inside a vehicle on Monday in Harlingen may be connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday also in Harlingen, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Eric Jason Lopez, 34, of Harlingen was found in the driver's seat inside a vehicle on the 1900 block of W. Lozano St. Monday.

“The vehicle that was found on Monday with the body inside, because of its make and model, might have been involved with the incident that happened on Saturday,” Garza said. “We don’t have any suspects in custody, but we are looking at several individuals of interest."

Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to learn more about Lopez's death.

On Saturday, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding shots fired on the in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Antonio Torres, 48, dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, the caller stated that moments after hearing the shots fired, their neighbor, identified as Torres, knocked on their door.

The caller said they were afraid to open the door, but could see Torres laying down on the porch bleeding, according to the news release.

Torres died due to his injuries by the time deputies and paramedics arrived.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the Harlingen Police Department are working together on the two cases.