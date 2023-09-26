Man charged with stealing more than 600 iPads from Rio Hondo non-profit
A man accused of stealing more than 600 iPads from a Rio Hondo non-profit is now officially charged.
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office say 37-year-old Maximo Franco stole the iPads back in July. Authorities finally arrested him on September 20.
Franco allegedly stole the iPads from a non-profit called Neighbors In Need of Services. The group is a head-start program for young children, and it's also where Franco used to work.
Investigators say Franco wound up selling the iPads. He is now charged with felony theft.
