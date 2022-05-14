Man detained in connection to fatal stabbing in Weslaco

A 32-year-old man was detained by Weslaco police after an overnight stabbing left one person dead and injured another man.

Police were dispatched to the 100 Block of South Cedro Street at around 1 a.m. Saturday in reference to a stabbing, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department.

“Arriving officers found two males with lacerations to their bodies,” the news release stated. “Weslaco EMS arrived and transported both victims to nearby hospitals, where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.”

A 32-year-old man was detained in connection to the stabbing, police said.

The identities of the detained man and the victims have yet to be released.

The investigation remains ongoing.