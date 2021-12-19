Man dies after one-vehicle crash in Edinburg, city officials say

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 23-year-old man died after an early morning crash in Edinburg on Sunday.

The man's identity will be released pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

At about 3 a.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of East Richardson Road regarding a major one-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

When officers arrived, they found a blue Toyota Camry had struck an electrical pole on the north side of the roadway.

Officers learned that the 23-year-old man was driving the Toyota westbound on East Richardson Road when he lost control and struck the pole.

He was taken to DHR, where he later died due to his injuries.

A toxicology report is pending, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.