Man dies following three-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County

A La Blanca man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County on State Highway 107 east of FM 493 on Friday afternoon.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, 42-year-old Martin Andy Perez Jr. lost control of his vehicle and struck two others in the crash.

Hernandez said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 1992 Ford Roadster, driven by Perez, were traveling eastbound on SH 107. Perez was not wearing his seatbelt and he attempted to pass the Chevrolet at an unsafe speed.

That's when Perez lost control of the Roadster and went into a left skid, veering off the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied Ford Expedition. He then collided with the rear left back of the Chevrolet and was ejected from his vehicle, according to Hernandez.

Perez was taken to Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.