Man found with ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ Harlingen police say

A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds, the Harlingen Police Department stated.

The investigation began when officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the location, the department stated in a news release.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is currently receiving treatment, according to the release.

The Harlingen Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this shooting.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940 or the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.