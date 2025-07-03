Man freed from vehicle following crash near Alton

A man was freed from a vehicle following a three-vehicle crash near Alton, according to Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alton Fire Department responded to the crash at Monte Cristo Road and Inspiration Road.

Ramirez said the man was taken to a local hospital with major injuries but in stable condition. It is unknown if other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.