Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Weslaco

3 hours 10 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, January 19 2026 Jan 19, 2026 January 19, 2026 1:43 PM January 19, 2026 in News - Local

A man was hospitalized on Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Weslaco, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The man was attempting to cross the street when the crash happened, DPS added.

Hernandez said the auto-pedestrian crash occurred on Sunday on FM 1015 when a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound and hit the man.

The driver of the Chevrolet did stop, Hernandez added. The pedestrian was conscious and transported to McAllen Medical Center. Additional details were not provided. 

