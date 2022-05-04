Man Hospitalized after Shot in Head at Brownsville Shooting Range

BROWNSVILLE – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head, while at an indoor shooting range in Brownsville Thursday.

It’s unclear where on the head the man was hit, but a police spokesman said he was conscious when first responders arrived on scene. It’s also still unknown if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Police said indoor shooting ranges are built to avoid ricochet shots.

EMS arrived on scene at the South Texas Tactical Shooting Range at about 11:00 a.m. That’s located on Village Center Blvd, off Ruben Torres Blvd.

Police are working to figure out what happened. Investigators and the employees are the only ones allowed inside at the moment.

Investigators said the man is approximately 30 years old.

Check back for updates.