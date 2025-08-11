Man hospitalized following Edinburg shooting, suspect at large

A man was hospitalized Thursday after he was shot in the chest, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Police are searching for the shooter, according to a news release.

According to the release, 36-year-old Matthew Fraustro was shot following a dispute with the shooter over property.

Police responded to reports of gunfire Thursday at around 8:48 p.m. at the 3300 block of Colt Lane where a concerned citizen flagged down the officers and said they saw a blue SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed, the release stated.

The news release said while officers were checking the scene, they located a blood trail near a carport. A short while later, an individual approached and informed officers that his friend —identified as Fraustro — had been shot and taken to DHR Health.

Fraustro was initially hospitalized in critical condition. On Saturday, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg said Fraustro is now in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect are known to each other, and the suspect fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. The search for the shooter is ongoing, according to the news release.

The news release said a search warrant was executed at the apartment, which resulted in the discovery of various narcotics. An unidentified man was arrested on narcotics charges in connection with the search.

The investigation is ongoing.