Man hospitalized following shooting in Brownsville, police investigating

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Friday morning following an “altercation,” according to a news release.

Police responded to the 300 block of E. Madison Street Friday at around 12:23 a.m. where they encountered a man with a “non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.”

According to the release, the man said he witnessed an altercation and heard shots fired and did not see the shooter.

The man was hospitalized.

No arrests have been made so far, the release stated, adding that the investigation is active.