Man in custody after chase that ended in crash
On Tuesday night, DPS troopers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Highway 83 and McColl Road in McAllen.
The driver refused to stop and began a pursuit that ended after the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle and a brick wall along the Expressway.
This happened on Sugar and Frontage streets.
According to authorities, the man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
They are also looking for two women that were traveling in the white car and left the scene.
Check back for updates.
