Man in custody after chase that ended in crash

On Tuesday night, DPS troopers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Highway 83 and McColl Road in McAllen.

The driver refused to stop and began a pursuit that ended after the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle and a brick wall along the Expressway.

This happened on Sugar and Frontage streets.

According to authorities, the man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

They are also looking for two women that were traveling in the white car and left the scene.

Check back for updates.