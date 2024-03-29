Man killed in San Juan crash, police investigating

The San Juan Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and hospitalized another man, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of FM 495 and Raul Longoria Road.

A driver identified as 22-year-old Roberto Carlos Rios was killed in the collision.

The unidentified driver of the other vehicle in the crash was hospitalized, Sifuentes said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.