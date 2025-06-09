Man climbs Edinburg rooftop after fleeing from police

KRGV photo

A man who is possibly under the influence of drugs fled from police and climbed the roof of a home, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

Police officers have the scene secured, according to police.

The man fled after police responded to a report on Monday afternoon of a man “acting suspiciously” while carrying what appeared to be a shovel or a stick, police said.

The man ignored verbal commands from police and climbed the roof of a home on Jackson Road and Carlos Drive.

Police are working to de-escalate the situation.

