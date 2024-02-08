Man pleads guilty in wife’s murder in Hidalgo

A man was sentenced to 40 years in jail after pleading guilty to his wife’s murder, court records show.

Luis Antonio Rivera took the plea deal on Monday.

Rivera was arrested after fleeing the scene in his wife’s vehicle following a domestic disturbance with his wife.

Edna Rivera’s body was found at a residence at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue on Aug. 30, 2022

Responding officers with the Hidalgo Police Department reported that family members “stated that their dad had killed their mother," according to a news release.

Rivera was arrested in Rio Grande City after a manhunt.